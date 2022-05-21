fbpx

ASUU Strike: Latest ASUU News Roundup For Saturday 21st May 2022

May 21, 20220127
NASU, SSANU Threaten To Embark On Indefinite Strike

Good day, here are the latest ASUU news headlines updates for today, Saturday, May 21st, 2022, on BizwatchNigeria.

1. ASUU Confirms Arrears Payment, To End Strike

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), have confirmed the payment of minimum wage arrears by the Federal Government.

2. ASUU: “Strike Is Not The Best Approach To Address Issues” – Nwajiuba

The former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba apologised to Nigerian students over the protracted strike action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that ASUU extended the industrial action by another 12 weeks, citing a lack of readiness by concerned officials to resolve the crisis.

3. “ASUU Strike Is An Endemic Issue” – Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesperson said that the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will not destroy the “legacy” of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adesina said the issue of ASUU strike in the country is an “endemic” matter, which started many years ago, adding that the federal government is committed to ensuring resolutions of the areas of concern.

4. NANS Orders Students To Block Federal Roads, Protest Over ASUU Strike

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged all its structures and organs to block all federal roads in protest ongoing strike in public universities.

NANS while reacting to the extension of the warning strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), asked the students to ensure the roads are blocked daily for at least three hours until the Federal Government resolves its impasse with the aggrieved lecturers.

5. BREAKING: ASUU Announces Strike Extension

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on Monday, May 9, 2022, announced an extension of its ongoing strike by another 12 weeks.

ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke made this disclosure in a statement cited by BizWatch Nigeria.

