ASUU Strike: Latest ASUU News Roundup For Saturday 21st May 2022

Good day, here are the latest ASUU news headlines updates for today, Saturday, May 21st, 2022, on BizwatchNigeria.
1. ASUU Confirms Arrears Payment, To End Strike
The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), have confirmed the payment of minimum wage arrears by the Federal Government.
2. ASUU: “Strike Is Not The Best Approach To Address Issues” – Nwajiuba
The former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba apologised to Nigerian students over the protracted strike action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
BizWatch Nigeria recalls that ASUU extended the industrial action by another 12 weeks, citing a lack of readiness by concerned officials to resolve the crisis.3. “ASUU Strike Is An Endemic Issue” – Femi Adesina
Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesperson said that the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will not destroy the “legacy” of President Muhammadu Buhari.Adesina said the issue of ASUU strike in the country is an “endemic” matter, which started many years ago, adding that the federal government is committed to ensuring resolutions of the areas of concern.
4. NANS Orders Students To Block Federal Roads, Protest Over ASUU StrikeThe National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged all its structures and organs to block all federal roads in protest ongoing strike in public universities.
NANS while reacting to the extension of the warning strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), asked the students to ensure the roads are blocked daily for at least three hours until the Federal Government resolves its impasse with the aggrieved lecturers.5. BREAKING: ASUU Announces Strike Extension
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on Monday, May 9, 2022, announced an extension of its ongoing strike by another 12 weeks.
ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke made this disclosure in a statement cited by BizWatch Nigeria.
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.