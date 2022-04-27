fbpx

ASUU Strike: Kaduna State University To Resume Academic Activities

April 27, 2022
The management of Kaduna State University (KASU) has scheduled to commence full academic activities for the 2020/2021 academic year on May 9, 2022 amid the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

KASU in a circular dated April 26,2022 and signed by its academic secretary, Abdullahi Zubairu, ordered all students and lecturers of the institution to resume academic activities.

The university advised all the lecturers and students to abide by the academic calendar.

ASUU’s industrial action has extended into two months with the Federal Government yet to accede to the lecturers’ demands.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige said that Federal Government (FG) may consider taking the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to the industrial court if the negotiations fail.

The minister of labour also called on ASUU to refrain from “intimidating” officials in the ministry of digital communications and economy and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) over the deployment of the University Transparency Account System (UTAS) proposed by the union.

Ngige also revealed that FG does not have the resources to review the salaries of varsity lecturers by 180 percent as contained in a previous proposal submitted when Munzali Jibril, a professor, was leading the renegotiation committee.

Adepeju Aina
