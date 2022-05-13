fbpx

“ASUU Strike Is An Endemic Issue” – Femi Adesina

May 13, 20220115
NASU, SSANU Threaten To Embark On Indefinite Strike

Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesperson said that the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will not destroy the “legacy” of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adesina said the issue of ASUU strike in the country is an “endemic” matter, which started many years ago, adding that the federal government is committed to ensuring resolutions of the areas of concern.

“He (referring to Buhari) appealed to ASUU to consider the plight of those young ones. It shows that the president is ready to have this matter resolved once and for all,” Adesina said.

“Last week, I saw something on Facebook that alhaji Shehu Shagari was appealing to ASUU to go back to class. Alhaji Shagari ruled 43 years ago.

“That shows you that this is an endemic issue. Left to the government, the students will go back tomorrow but then the issue has to be resolved conclusively so that in another six weeks, eight weeks, or six months, we don’t go back to where we are today.

“It would not vitiate the legacy of the president in any way because this dates back in time. It was there under Shagari; it was there under Buhari as a military leader; it was there under Babangida, and it was there under Shonekan — under everybody.”

“ASUU Strike Is An Endemic Issue” – Femi Adesina
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

