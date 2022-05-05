fbpx

“ASUU Strike Is A Ticking Time Bomb” – Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu

May 5, 2022096
Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the First Lady of Lagos State has addressed the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike as a ticking time bomb, calling for the strike to come to an end.

She stated this on Wednesday at a special Eid-El-Fitr celebration hosted by the Lagos State first family and the state government held at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja to commemorate the end of Ramadan.

“Our children need to go back to school. It is a ticking time bomb when our children sit at home doing nothing. The devil will find work for the idle hands. Our children, those in the universities, sitting down at home for two months is not a plus for us and so anytime we have the opportunity, we as parents, especially mothers, should continue speaking up.

“The federal universities are shut down as a result of the ASUU strike. We plead and plead that God will help us to resolve this issue. I don’t feel comfortable that the students are at home and whatever it takes, all hands must be on deck to ensure that they go back to school,” she said.

The First Lady urged the youth to shun all ungodly, immoral, and bestial acts, just as she urged parents to pay closer attention to issues affecting their children.

“As we bask in the euphoria of this sacred celebration, it is also important to seize the opportunity of this spiritual exercise to admonish our children and youths to shun all ungodly, immoral, and bestial acts.

“As parents and guardians too, we must lead by example and pay closer attention to the totality of what concerns our children and wards. It is okay to intrude into their privacy and ensure that we guide them on the right path.

“More importantly, let us be their true and sincere friends so that we can earn their trust and confidence to discuss anything and everything with us. That way, we have the unique opportunity to put things right,” the First Lady said.

She said beyond Ramadan, it was important for people to imbibe and sustain the principles of the holy month which among others include peace, kindness, compassion, and happy co-existence.

According to her, “The Holy Prophet held these principles in high esteem and lived His whole life around them. It is also important for us to allow all these virtues to reflect in our actions, public conduct, and interpersonal relations with everyone around us, long after Ramadan.

“This way, we will improve on the cordial relationship that exists among the various ethnic groups and adherents of different religions in our state.”

