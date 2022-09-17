ASUU Strike: Industrial Court Adjourns FG’s Suit Against ASUU

The National Industrial Court has scheduled a hearing on Monday, September 19 for the Federal Government’s (FG) interlocutory application challenging the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

At the resumption of the hearing on Friday, counsel for the Federal Government, James Igwe, asked the court to expedite the hearing due to the urgency of the matter in order for the students to return to school.

Igwe told the court that because the case was already in court, the strike should be called off until the case was resolved.

Femi Falana, ASUU’s counsel, argued that the matter was adjourned to Friday for further consideration rather than hearing.

He claimed to have received the Federal Government’s Interlocutory injunction.

Falana also stated that ASUU is currently meeting with stakeholders to resolve the lingering crisis. He urged the federal government to work with them to resolve the problem.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that FG and the ASUU leadership have engaged in a number of conversations, but they have failed to produce any results.

However, following a meeting at the National University Commission’s headquarters in Abuja that held this month, negotiations between FG and ASUU eventually came to a halt.

The federal government had previously stated that it would not sign any further agreements that it could not carry out.