ASUU Strike: FG Withdraws Order Compelling VCs To Open Universities

The Federal Government (FG) has withdrawn the order requiring university Vice-Chancellors (VCs) to reopen their institutions.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) mandated Vice-Chancellors, Pro-Chancellors, and governing councils to reopen federal universities that had been closed for months due to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike in a circular issued on Monday.

On the same day, however, the NUC issued another circular, titled NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/136, in which it rescinded the order.

“I have been directed to withdraw the NUC Circular Ref: NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/135, and dated September 23, 2022, on the above

Subject,” the circular, signed by the Director, Finance, and Account of the NUC, Sam Onazi, read.

“Consequently, the said circular stands withdrawn. All pro-chancellors and chairmen of governing councils, as well as vice-chancellors of federal universities, are to please note.

“Further development and information would be communicated to all relevant stakeholders.

“Please, accept the assurances of the Executive Secretary’s warmest regards.”

The letter was tagged “Withdrawal of circular NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/135 dated September 23, 2022”.

