ASUU Strike: FG Issues Certificates To Two Breakaway Factions

The Federal Government on Tuesday presented certificates of registration to the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA) and the National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA), two breakaway factions of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Minister of labour and employment, Dr Chris Ngige did the presentation, in an apparent move to break the resolve of the striking union. Ngige explained that the two bodies will exist along aside ASUU

ASUU has been on strike since February 14, 2022 as lecturers of public universities protest unpaid allowances and demand better welfare package from the Federal Government.