ASUU Strike: ASUU News Roundup For Wednesday 27th July 2022

Good day, here are the latest ASUU news headlines updates for today, Wednesday, July 27th, 2022, on BizwatchNigeria.

The National Labour Congress (NLC) has warned the Federal Government (FG) that they will embark on a three-day nationwide strike across all sectors if the crisis in the country’s public universities are not resolved.

During a program on Channels Television which was monitored by BizWatch Nigeria, the NLC’s President, Ayuba Wabba issued the warning on Tuesday.

“The protest first is to show our concern and to also call for urgent action to resolve the issues. We took two levels of decision,” he said while highlighting the importance of the protest.

Power industry stakeholders believe that the participation of electricity workers in the two-day protest might cause some instability in the recuperating power sector.

Nigeria’s power sector recently witnessed a grid collapse that led to the crash of power generation from over 3,900 megawatts to 3MW, a development that caused blackouts across the country.

The Federal Government had commenced “a full-scale investigation” to establish the cause of the national electricity grid collapse which occurred on Wednesday and caused blackouts nationwide.

According to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the demonstration scheduled for July 26 and 27, 2022, cannot be cancelled.

The demonstration is being held in support of university professors to save the nation’s educational system.

The NLC’s affiliate unions in Ekiti State have all stated they will participate in the massive show of solidarity next week.

The Federal Government (FG) has called the planned protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in solidarity with the striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), illegal.

Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, said that the NLC had no issue with FG and as such considers its planned street protest illegal.

He also said that the labour’s planned action was based on self-interest and a planned action was capable of stoking anarchy.