ASUU Strike: ASUU News Roundup For Wednesday 21st September 2022

ASUU news headlines updates for today, Wednesday, September 21st, 2022, on BizwatchNigeria.

The National Industrial Court has scheduled a hearing on Monday, September 19 for the Federal Government’s (FG) interlocutory application challenging the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

At the resumption of the hearing on Friday, counsel for the Federal Government, James Igwe, asked the court to expedite the hearing due to the urgency of the matter in order for the students to return to school.

The Academic Staff Union of Campuses (ASUU) and the federal government are embroiled in a bitter dispute that has caused several universities to remain closed for more than seven months. The case will move to the Industrial court on Monday.

Since February 15, ASUU has been on strike in protest at what it claims is the decline of the institutions’ infrastructure and the disregard for the welfare of its members…

Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education, believes Nigerians have no “good reasons” to be dissatisfied with the Federal Government’s (FG) handling of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike…

Amid the prolonged Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike, the Federal Government has encouraged Nigerian students to apply for the Chevening scholarships, an initiative of the United Kingdom (UK) government…