ASUU Strike: ASUU News Roundup For Wednesday 21st September 2022

Good day, here are the latest ASUU news headlines updates for today, Wednesday, September 21st, 2022, on BizwatchNigeria.
ASUU Strike: Industrial Court Adjourns FG’s Suit Against ASUU
The National Industrial Court has scheduled a hearing on Monday, September 19 for the Federal Government’s (FG) interlocutory application challenging the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
At the resumption of the hearing on Friday, counsel for the Federal Government, James Igwe, asked the court to expedite the hearing due to the urgency of the matter in order for the students to return to school.
FG Takes ASUU To Court, Says Negotiations Have Failed
The Academic Staff Union of Campuses (ASUU) and the federal government are embroiled in a bitter dispute that has caused several universities to remain closed for more than seven months. The case will move to the Industrial court on Monday.
Since February 15, ASUU has been on strike in protest at what it claims is the decline of the institutions’ infrastructure and the disregard for the welfare of its members…
ASUU: FG Has Made Its Best Offer To End Strike – Adamu
Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education, believes Nigerians have no “good reasons” to be dissatisfied with the Federal Government’s (FG) handling of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike…
Amid ASUU Strike, FG Charges Nigerians For UK Scholarships
Amid the prolonged Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike, the Federal Government has encouraged Nigerian students to apply for the Chevening scholarships, an initiative of the United Kingdom (UK) government…