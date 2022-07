ASUU Strike: ASUU News Roundup For Wednesday 20th July 2022

Good day, here are the latest ASUU news headlines updates for today, Tuesday, July 20th, 2022, on BizwatchNigeria.

The President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Emmanuel Osodeke said that the union’s strike would have been resolved if the children of politicians attended public universities in the nation.

Osodeke made this on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television which was monitored by BizWatch Nigeria.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that ASUU has been on strike since February 14 over the Federal Government’s failure to honour an agreement on issues bordering on funding of universities, as well as salaries and allowances of lecturers.

The National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) has faulted the Federal Government’s (FG) response and handling of the crises/strike in the educational sector.

NAAPE via a statement on Monday by its Deputy General-Secretary, Umoh Ofonime; expressed its fear over the deadlock between the government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which has grounded academic activities in public universities across the nation.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has critised the Federal Government of Nigeria (FG) over its handling of the industrial actions of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that have grounded activities in public universities.

NLC also FG to pay the salaries of the striking workers, which it said had since “been frozen on the premise of the so-called ‘no work-no pay’ policy”.

The labour union made this the request for the payment of the workers is one of two their demands on Sunday via a statement.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has urged the Federal Government (FG) to take action to end the lingering strike by meeting the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Falana a statement on Thursday, called on FG sign the renegotiated agreement with the union and end the industrial action which started on February 14, 2022.

“Based on our consultation with the leadership of ASUU, we have confirmed that the entire members of ASUU are fully prepared to call off the strike as soon as the FG/ASUU Renegotiated Agreement is executed by the Federal Government,” said Falana, who is also the interim Chair of Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB).

NUPENG Pledges Solidarity With ASUU, Threatens Strike

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), has pledged solidary with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), as it threatened to embark on strike.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that the ongoing strike of academic unions in the country, including ASUU has paralysed academic activities in the country for the past eight months.

In a statement jointly signed by its National President, Williams Akporeha, and General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale, NUPENG slammed the Federal Government, saying it wouldn’t hesitate to join the proposed nationwide strike.