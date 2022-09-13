ASUU Strike: ASUU News Roundup For Tuesday 12th September 2022

Good day, here are the latest ASUU news headlines updates for today, Tuesday, September 12th, 2022, on BizwatchNigeria.

The Federal Government has filed a complaint with the National Industrial Court against the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which is currently on strike for the seventh month.

Olajide Oshundun, the Head of Press and Public Relations at the Ministry of Labour and Employment, said in a statement on Sunday that the Federal Government made the decision after talks with ASUU failed…

The Academic Staff Union of Campuses (ASUU) and the federal government are embroiled in a bitter dispute that has caused several universities to remain closed for more than seven months. The case will move to the Industrial court on Monday.

Since February 15, ASUU has been on strike in protest at what it claims is the decline of the institutions’ infrastructure and the disregard for the welfare of its members…

Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education, believes Nigerians have no “good reasons” to be dissatisfied with the Federal Government’s (FG) handling of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike…

Amid the prolonged Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike, the Federal Government has encouraged Nigerian students to apply for the Chevening scholarships, an initiative of the United Kingdom (UK) government…