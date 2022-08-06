ASUU Strike: ASUU News Roundup For Saturday 6th August 2022

Good day, here are the latest ASUU news headlines updates for today, Saturday, August 6th, 2022, on BizwatchNigeria.

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment said that it is impossible for the Federal Government (FG) to borrow money to end the months-long strike embarked by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Keyamo made the comment on Friday while speaking on Channels Television’s program which was monitored by BizWatch Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s two weeks ultimatum for Minister of Education Malam Adamu Adamu to end the lingering Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike, has elapsed.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, Buhari gave Adamu two weeks to resolve the prolonged ASUU strike, which started on Tuesday, February 16

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has once again extended the ongoing strike by four weeks from August 1, 2022.

Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, ASUU’s President disclosed this via a statement on Monday. He said the decision was to give the government enough time to resolve all outstanding issues with the lecturers.

The National Labour Congress (NLC) has warned the Federal Government (FG) that they will embark on a three-day nationwide strike across all sectors if the crisis in the country’s public universities are not resolved.

During a program on Channels Television which was monitored by BizWatch Nigeria, the NLC’s President, Ayuba Wabba issued the warning on Tuesday.

“The protest first is to show our concern and to also call for urgent action to resolve the issues. We took two levels of decision,” he said while highlighting the importance of the protest.

Power industry stakeholders believe that the participation of electricity workers in the two-day protest might cause some instability in the recuperating power sector.

Nigeria’s power sector recently witnessed a grid collapse that led to the crash of power generation from over 3,900 megawatts to 3MW, a development that caused blackouts across the country.

The Federal Government had commenced “a full-scale investigation” to establish the cause of the national electricity grid collapse which occurred on Wednesday and caused blackouts nationwide.