ASUU Strike: ASUU News Roundup For Monday 18th July 2022

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has critised the Federal Government of Nigeria (FG) over its handling of the industrial actions of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that have grounded activities in public universities.

NLC also FG to pay the salaries of the striking workers, which it said had since “been frozen on the premise of the so-called ‘no work-no pay’ policy”.

The labour union made this the request for the payment of the workers is one of two their demands on Sunday via a statement.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has urged the Federal Government (FG) to take action to end the lingering strike by meeting the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Falana a statement on Thursday, called on FG sign the renegotiated agreement with the union and end the industrial action which started on February 14, 2022.

“Based on our consultation with the leadership of ASUU, we have confirmed that the entire members of ASUU are fully prepared to call off the strike as soon as the FG/ASUU Renegotiated Agreement is executed by the Federal Government,” said Falana, who is also the interim Chair of Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB).

NUPENG Pledges Solidarity With ASUU, Threatens Strike

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), has pledged solidary with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), as it threatened to embark on strike.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that the ongoing strike of academic unions in the country, including ASUU has paralysed academic activities in the country for the past eight months.

In a statement jointly signed by its National President, Williams Akporeha, and General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale, NUPENG slammed the Federal Government, saying it wouldn’t hesitate to join the proposed nationwide strike.

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to reconsider their stance on the prolonged strike, expressing concern that the stalemate would have generational ramifications for families, the educational system, and the country’s future development.

“We hope that ASUU will sympathize with the people on the prolonged strike. Truly, enough is enough for keeping students at home. Don’t hurt the next generation for goodness sake,” he said.

The president, who received some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, legislators, and political leaders at his Daura residence, said the university lecturers’ strike had already taken a toll on the psychology of parents, students, and other stakeholders, raising many moral issues.

The Edo State Government (Govt) has suspended the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and other unions across all state-owned institutions of higher learning.

This order comes after the strike by students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, over the lingering strike embarked upon by ASUU, a statement issued on Wednesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said.

Ogie stated that the decision was reached after the State Executive Council meeting at the Government House in Benin City.