ASUU Strike: ASUU News Roundup For Friday 9th September 2022

Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education, believes Nigerians have no “good reasons” to be dissatisfied with the Federal Government’s (FG) handling of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike…

Amid the prolonged Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike, the Federal Government has encouraged Nigerian students to apply for the Chevening scholarships, an initiative of the United Kingdom (UK) government…

The government must take specific actions, according to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to put an end to the six-month-long academic strike…

Femi Falana, a human rights attorney, has urged the Federal Government (FG) to approve the revised contract with the striking members of the Academic Strike Union of Universities (ASUU)...

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has chosen to extend its current strike, according to Bizwatch Nigeria, following a series of contentious meetings…

The Federal Government could end the current strike in one day, according to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which made this claim on Thursday.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is scheduled to meet with Federal Government (FG) representatives on Tuesday over the union’s prolonged strike action.