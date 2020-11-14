ASUU Stike: Minister of Labour, SSANU to Negotiate

November 14, 2020 6

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, says he will be going back to the negotiation table with leaders of the Senior Staff Association of Universities (SSANU) and other stakeholders in the education sector to ensure that the current impasse is resolved.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Senator Ngige said he is optimistic that the disagreement with the lecturers will be resolved.

“Even if countries go to war, at the end of the day you come back to the negotiation table,” the minister said.

Ngige further stated that he will be inviting ASUU in the coming week, adding that there have been government side meetings where collations are being made to ensure that all pertinent data and pending issues are brought to the place of negotiation.

The minister said he is very optimistic that with the myriads of options available, the matter will be resolved next week.

Ngige’s comments come a day after the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Universities (SSANU) have kicked against the payment system proposed by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

ASUU had asked the Federal Government to adopt the University Transparency Account System (UTAS), rather than the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), for the payment of lecturers’ salaries and allowances.