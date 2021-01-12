ASUU Should Begin To Speak Facts – VC

January 12, 2021 14

While the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has continued to state that higher institutions are not ready for reopening; Vice-Chancellors of some federal universities have said that they are prepared to resume, asking ASUU to “begin to speak facts”.

In an interview with PUNCH, one of the VC’s of a southwestern university said that some academic activities could resume, although, with few students on campus.

“I think ASUU should begin to speak to facts. Inasmuch as we do not want the COVID-19 outbreak on our campuses, we had our plans. Some academic activities can resume for classes with a few populations,” the VC said.

Another VC said that “LASU recently held examinations for students in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, and it went well. What do they mean by saying there is no guideline for reopening?”

According to the federal government, some institutions will resume academic activities on January 18, and some VCs say that the stipulated date is workable.

The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Felix Salako, said that some universities will resume and put in mind COVID-19 guidelines set down by the federal government.

He disavowed the notion that federal institutions were not ready to begin activities, saying that measures had been installed to ensure that guidelines were adhered to.

Salako said that his institution had ensured that there production of hand sanitisers and availability of had washing bowls and soaps to support the government’s bid to contain the spread of the virus.