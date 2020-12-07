ASUU Says Strike Continues Until FG pays Withheld Salaries

December 7, 2020 34

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said it would not end the strike it embarked on until government paid all the salaries of its members it withheld.

The President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, made this known in a telephone interview with Punch saying government should not expect the lecturers to resume without paying the withheld salaries.

BizWatchNigeria recalls that the union had agreed to end its strike following the Federal Government’s promise to release N70bn to ASUU as earned allowance.

However, Ogunyemi explained that the members were still consulting and at the same time waiting for the government to fulfil its promise of releasing members’ withheld salaries.

“We are still consulting; we have not finished consultation, by the end of this week we shall make our report public,” he said.

“There are promises government made with dates. Government promised to release salaries of our members. The withheld salaries have not been paid and we need to have information on that. Government should not expect us to resume without releasing our salaries.

“The government gave a timeline and we are monitoring, once the timeline expires this week, our members will take a final decision. If they pay the withheld salaries, it will make the process easier to handle.”