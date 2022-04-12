ASUU Reveals Condition For Academic Resumption

April 12, 2022 90

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU0 at Abuja said that until the Federal Goverment (FG) signs the renegotiated 2009 agreement, implements it and deploys the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS); public universities will not resume.

Dr Salawu Lawal, the ASUU zonal coordinator made this known during a press conference at the University of Abuja in Gwagwalada on Monday.

Lawal said that the union members are ready to return to their duty posts as soon as their demands are met by FG.

He said, “You would recall that the Academic Staff Union of Universities declared a four-week rolling strike at the University of Lagos National Executive Council meeting held on February 14.

“Owing to the failure of the Federal Government to act within that period, the national action was rolled over for another eight weeks following the resolution taken at an emergency NEC meeting at the Festus Iyayi National Secretariat on March 14.

“The action, as you are probably aware is to, among other things, compel the Federal Government to sign and implement the draft renegotiated 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement submitted to it by the Prof. Munzali Committee in May 2021.

“Deploy for use in the Nigerian university system, was the home-grown payment and personnel solution called UTAS developed by ASUU as a replacement for the failed IPPIS.

“As usual, the Federal Government has ignored ASUU’s call for full implementation of that famous agreement and other memoranda signed with the union.

“No meeting has been held between the two parties since the commencement of the ongoing strike. The only exception is our union’s re-submission of UTAS for a retest.

“The summary is that unless and until the renegotiated 2009 agreement is signed and implemented and UTAS deployed, there will be no work in public universities.”

Benin

ASUU, Benin Zone, also on Monday pleaded with Nigerians to join the union in rescuing what it described as a dying university system.

The union’s Zonal Coordinator, Prof Fred Esumeh, in a press briefing at the ASUU Secretariat, University of Benin, Edo State, said the union called on well-meaning Nigerians to rise up and join it in repositioning the nation’s universities to a globally competitive level that would be able to produce the manpower required to jump-start the re-emergence of a country driven by technology.

He said, “We call on all well-meaning Nigerians, students, workers, civil society organisations to wake up and join ASUU to rescue the dying university system.

“It will help reposition the universities to be globally competitive and able to produce the manpower required to jump-start the re-emergence of the country.”