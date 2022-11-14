ASUU Plans Protest, Declares Lecture-Free Day

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is planning a one-day countrywide protest demonstration in response to the Federal Government’s imposition of a “no-work, no-pay” policy for professors in the country.

The protest will be organized at the union’s branch levels throughout public university campuses across the country, and it will take the form of a lecture-free day for all lecturers who are members. a member of the union’s National Executive Council verified this.

“We are protesting. Branches will choose their own dates, the government needs to understand that we are not casual workers.”

A letter sent by the chairperson of ASUU’s University of Lagos chapter, Dr Dele Ashiru, confirmed the situation, stating that the branch will protest on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

The special congress/protest demonstration against the casualization of intellectualism in Nigeria would take place on “Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Julius Berger auditorium,” according to the letter addressed to “all stakeholders.”

Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, the national president of ASUU, could not be reached for comment as of the time of reporting this article. Bizwatch Nigeria was the first to disclose that the government has paid ASUU members “half salary” for the month of October 2022.

Chris Ngige, the minister of labor and employment, defended the government’s decision, noting that university lecturers