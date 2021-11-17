fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EDUCATION & TRAININGLABOURNEWSNEWSLETTER

ASUU: ‘Government Cannot Solely Fund Education’ – Ngigie

November 17, 2021032
ASUU: 'Government Cannot Solely Fund Education' - Ngigie

Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment said that education cannot be funded solely by the government.

The minister of labour said this on Tuesday when he made an appearance on Channels TV’s Politics Today while responding to questions about the looming industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“The state of education here is not anything to cheer about, I agree. The standard has fallen, I agree. But education cannot be funded by Government alone,” the minister said.

“I know that because I schooled here in Nigeria. I did my primary education, secondary and university here and I did my post-graduate outside the country. But I can tell you, in other climes education is not only done by the government”.

Ngige maintained that he has continued to do everything within his power to meet ASUU’s demands.

“As Minister of Labour, I have even crossed my own territory. I have done extra-territorial jobs to make sure that we satisfy their members,” he said.

“They know I’m doing my best for them, I am the one talking to finance, education and the NUC”.

Another Strike Looms As FG, ASUU Tussle Continues

About Author

ASUU: ‘Government Cannot Solely Fund Education’ – Ngigie
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

September 27, 20130192

PHCN Arrears: Union Faults FG’s Planned Handover

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The union in the power sector has begun massive mobilisation of employees of Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) to stop the Federal Government planned
Read More
Boko Haram COVERNEWSLETTERSOCIETY
October 5, 20190321

Boko Haram Insurgents Set Chibok on Fire

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Boko Haram insurgents are currently burning houses in Mifa, a village in Chibok local government area of Borno state. A resident told TheCable that the insu
Read More
Warren Buffet INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
December 6, 20180366

Forbes: Warren Buffett’s Top 5 Holdings

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Warren Buffett’s favorite holding period may theoretically be “forever,” but he shuffles the stalwarts of his portfolio from time to time, including in the
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.