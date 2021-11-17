ASUU: ‘Government Cannot Solely Fund Education’ – Ngigie

November 17, 2021 32

Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment said that education cannot be funded solely by the government.

The minister of labour said this on Tuesday when he made an appearance on Channels TV’s Politics Today while responding to questions about the looming industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“The state of education here is not anything to cheer about, I agree. The standard has fallen, I agree. But education cannot be funded by Government alone,” the minister said.

“I know that because I schooled here in Nigeria. I did my primary education, secondary and university here and I did my post-graduate outside the country. But I can tell you, in other climes education is not only done by the government”.

Ngige maintained that he has continued to do everything within his power to meet ASUU’s demands.

“As Minister of Labour, I have even crossed my own territory. I have done extra-territorial jobs to make sure that we satisfy their members,” he said.

“They know I’m doing my best for them, I am the one talking to finance, education and the NUC”.