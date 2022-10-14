ASUU Finally Calls Off 8month Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has decided to end its eight-month strike, allowing the country’s public universities to reopen across the country.

The decision to call off the long-running strike came after an all-night meeting of ASUU’s National Executive Council (NEC) in Abuja.

ASUU’s NEC agreed to suspend the strike on condition that the federal government offset its salary arrears and meet its stated demands within specified timelines.

Although details about the demands and timelines were not immediately available, BizWatch reports that the details will be provided at a press conference later today, which will be addressed by the ASUU president.

Following the breakdown of negotiations, the federal government dragged ASUU to the National Industrial Court.

As a result, the Court granted the government’s request for an injunction allowing ASUU members to resume work pending the outcome of the case. The appeal court upheld the court’s order for ASUU to resume work after the union approached it.