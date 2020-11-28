ASUU, FG Reach Consensus, Agrees To Call-off 8-Month Strike

November 28, 2020 41

Following a reached agreement between Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), tertiary institution Students to resume school after eight months strike.

Bizwatchnigeria gathered that universities lecturer union on Friday in a meeting with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, in Abuja agreed to suspend the prolonged strike.

The Federal Government accepted the Lecturers’ demand to pay the arrears of salaries before December 31.

Also, a sum of N40 billion as Earned Allowance and N30bn for the revitalisation of the university system will be paid to the union bringing total payment to N70 billion.

ASUU IPPIS Exemption

This online platform earlier reported that the Federal Government has acceded to union’s demand on the payment system.

However, ASUU has been exempted from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) pending the approval of their proposed payment system.

ASUU To Announce Call-Off Strike Date

Meanwhile, the body said it will soon announce a date to call off the strike to the federal government after reporting the agreement to its organs.

According to a source, the body insisted that the FG should not announce that it has called off the strike until it has been approved by its members.