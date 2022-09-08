ASUU: FG Has Made Its Best Offer To End Strike – Adamu

Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education, believes Nigerians have no “good reasons” to be dissatisfied with the Federal Government’s (FG) handling of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

He stated this during an interview monitored by BizWatch Nigeria on Wednesday.

The lecturers have been on strike since February 14th, but negotiations with FG have so far produced no results, prompting reactions from Nigerians.

When asked if Nigerians should be disappointed by the government’s failure to resolve the impasse, he stated that the government is not to blame.

“If Nigerians are disappointed, I think they don’t have very good reasons to be disappointed with the government on this,” he said.

“Why should they be disappointed? Just tell me in your opinion, how is it the fault of the government and not that of the union?

“You can only blame the Federal Government if it refuses to do what it is supposed to do — make the offer to satisfy their demands. There is no demand that can be satisfied 100 percent by any government.”

The minister said FG has made an offer to ASUU as part of measures to end the strike.

“The government has already made an offer. As the minister, I know that the offer the government made is probably the best it can make,” he said during the show. “You can’t do better than your best.”