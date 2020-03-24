ASUU Embarks on Indefinite Strike Action

ASUU Embarks on Indefinite Strike Action

By
- March 24, 2020
Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has embarked on indefinite strike action.

The announcement was made by the President of Association, Professor Abiodun Ogunyemi in Abuja, on Monday.

He explained that the action became necessary following the Federal Government’s refusal to address issues raised in its 2019 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as well as its objection to joining the Integrated Pay Roll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS)

The industrial action takes effect today, March 23rd.

Source: Channels TV

