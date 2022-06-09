ASUU: Edo Govt Orders State-Owned Institutions To Resume

The Edo State Government (Govt) has suspended the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and other unions across all state-owned institutions of higher learning.

This order comes after the strike by students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, over the lingering strike embarked upon by ASUU, a statement issued on Wednesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said.

Ogie stated that the decision was reached after the State Executive Council meeting at the Government House in Benin City.

“By this notice, academic activities are to resume in all state-owned institutions and all cadre of staff are directed to report to their duty posts immediately,” he said.

“Students across all state-owned tertiary institutions are expected to resume lectures as necessary measures have been taken to ensure resumption of academic and non-academic activities.

“Management of the affected institutions have been mandated to pay all outstanding salaries immediately.

“The management of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, is hereby directed to implement a no-work-no-pay policy, declare vacant and advertise the position of any staff that refuses to resume work in line with this directive.”