ASUU Confirms Arrears Payment, To End Strike

May 20, 20220171
The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), have confirmed the payment of minimum wage arrears by the Federal Government.

The National President of ASUP, Dr. Anderson Ezeibe, and the Chairman, ASUU FUTMinna, Dr. Gbolahan Bolarin, confirmed this development, saying it was part of the moves by the Federal Government to end their ongoing strike.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that the two unions are currently on strike following the inability of the government to meet their demands including the payment of minimum wage arrears and release of revitalisation funds, among others.

While ASUU commenced its strike on Monday, February 14, 2022, ASUP is currently on an initial two-week warning strike.

Confirming the payment, Ezeibe said that was just the beginning.

His words, “The government has started responding. They just started paying the salary/minimum wage arrears, the one they have refused to pay.

“However, that is just one of the demands, so we have not reached anywhere. They have not attended to the others, but I can confirm that people have started receiving alerts of the arrears owed.”

On his part, Bolarin, said, “Some of my members got alert of their minimum wage arrears; their salaries are still pending.”

Meanwhile, President, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Sunday Asefon, led university students in Ekiti State to protest continuous closure of public universities in the state over the industrial action embarked upon by ASUU.

Asefon, who said he joined the protest organised by NANS/ Joint Campus Committee, Ekiti axis to compel the Federal Government to hearken to the striking university teachers’ demands in solidarity, said, “The rally being planned by NANS national body is coming soon. I decided to join this because I am from Ekiti and I have to partake in solidarity.”

Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

