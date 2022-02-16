ASUU Chapters Comply With Strike, Others Hold Congress

February 16, 2022 85

The Academic Staff Union Universities’ (ASUU) chapters on Tuesday adopted different approaches on the four-week warning strike which the union declared on Monday.

Sources reported lecturers’ compliance with the strike that while it had taken effect in some universities, others said they would hold congresses before commencing the industrial action.

Bizwatch recalls ASUU, during a press conference at the University of Lagos, Akoka, declared four-week strike because of the Federal Government’s failure to honour the agreement it signed with the union.

In Katsina State, lecturers at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University and the Federal University, Dutsin-ma shunned work in compliance with ASUU’s directive.

Many students were seen lingeringaround on the campus, while those who volunteered information under the condition of anonymity, said they were awaiting their lecturers’ decision on the strike.

It was learnt that the national strike would commence on Wednesday at the institution after a congress by ASUU members there.

The ASUU chairman at FUDMA, Dutsin-ma, Dr. Ahmed Shagari, confirmed the development on Tuesday.

The ASUU Chairman at Yar’Adua University, Dr Murtala Kwarah, disclosed that the union members would hold a special congress on Wednesday to reaffirm their support for the strike.