fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWS

ASUU Bucks At FG’s Proposed Use Of TETFund’s Money

October 25, 20210125
ASUU Bucks At FG's Proposed Use Of TETFund's Money

The proposed use of funds from the coffers of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has received opposition from the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

In an exclusive with Tribune Online, the National President of the union, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, stated that the finances of TETFund were reserved for “critical sections” of the country’s public higher institutions.

This was a reaction to President Muhammadu Buhari’s education policy reveal, shared by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, at the World Teacher’s Day event in Abuja.

The policy would allow for a federal dipping into the account of TETFund for the payment of N50,000 and N75,000 bursary allowances to students studying education courses in colleges of education and public institutions.

In his response to the policy, Osodeke said, “TETFund was designed as an intervention funding agency to take care of critical sections of public tertiary institutions in the country and giving of the bursary has never been part of its mandates.

READ ALSO: CBN Restates Commitment To Supporting Healthcare

“So, if the government wants to pay bursary to students under whatever guise, it should do so from its own purse and not from TETfund money or better still to design another programme for that purpose.

“Government is unnecessarily bothering TETFund too much for money which supposed not to be so.

“So, we as ASUU are going to fight this matter even if it means to employ all legal means to do that.”

About Author

ASUU Bucks At FG’s Proposed Use Of TETFund’s Money
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]LEGALNEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
May 16, 20130174

State of Emergency: CAN, NLC Back Presidential Move

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The declaration of a state of emergency in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states by President Goodluck Jonathan’s was welcomed with mixed reactions yesterday. Whil
Read More
March 5, 20130208

Forbes List– Dangote now world’s 43rd richest man

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram With a total worth of $16.1bn as of March 2013, the President, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has moved up in the latest world richest ranking to numb
Read More
September 4, 20140180

FIFA Hands Out Sept 8 Deadline To NFF To Resolve Crisis

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The world football governing body, FIFA, has handed out a September 8 deadline for the Nigeria Football Federation to resolve its crisis or be suspended ind
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.