ASUP To Shelve Strike For Three Months

June 10, 2021

After staging a strike action for 65 days, the Academic Staff Union Of Polytechnics (ASUP) has announced that it was putting it on hold.

This was contained in a statement by ASUP’s National Publicity Secretary, Abdullahi Yalwa, on Wednesday.

Yalwa said that the suspension of the action would last for three months beginning on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

He said,“The suspension is for a period of three months to enable the government to complete the execution of the items contained in the Memorandum of Action signed with the Union since 27th April 2021.

“As part of the efforts communicated by the Federal Ministry of Education, certain items have been fulfilled like the reconstitution and inauguration of governing councils and visitation panels in Nigerian Federal Polytechnics while we are led to believe that the release of funds for infrastructure revitalization and minimum wage arrears is currently being processed.

“Other items include the ongoing efforts at the review of the Scheme of Service and Conditions of Service for Polytechnics as well as the commencement of work towards resolution of the issues around CONTISS 15 migration arrears for the lower cadre. We also acknowledge the recent passage of the Bill for removal of the dichotomy against HND holders in the country”.

He added, “It is the expectation of our Union that the suspension of this action will provide an enabling environment for the government to fulfil other aspects of the Memorandum of Action and afford the government an opportunity to reverse its trust deficit within our sector.

“We equally appreciate the different layers of intervention by critical stakeholder groups in the sector within the period.”