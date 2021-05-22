ASUP Strike Updates For Today Saturday 22nd May

May 22, 2021 55

Below are the latest Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) news headlines updates for today, Saturday, May 22nd, 2021, on BizwatchNigeria.

Nigeria Will Progress If It Prioritises Productivity Over Paper Qualifications – ASUP

The National President of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Anderson Ezeibe, said that Nigeria would only move forward if productivity was prioritised over paper qualifications.

Ezeibe stated this in an interview with Nigerian Tribune, speaking on the higher importance given to bachelor degree holders over Higher National Diploma (HND) graduates.

He alluded to the government’s policy of restricting promotion in the civil service for HND holders while bachelor degree holders can advance in grade levels. Read More…

Strike Update 2021: Tussle Between FG, ASUP

The Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) are yet to reach a concession, as the latter says that the FG has refused to honour its demands.

A few days ago, the union announced that its members would not back down from the strike action it embarked on just last month.

ASUP said that it would only call of its strike if the Federal Government implemented the agreement reached in 2010 and salaries and arrears of lecturers in state-owned universities were settled.

Listed as part of its demands is the implementation of the NEEDS assessment report that, according to the union, was enjoyed by universities alone. Read More…

Polytechnic Ibadan’s Academic Staff Shun ASUP Strike

Lecturers at The Polytechnic, Ibadan (TPI) have shunned the nationwide industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP).

On Tuesday, the union had declared an indefinite strike to demand the implementation of a new salary scheme for polytechnic lecturers.

Some of the demands include the implementation of a new salary scale for polytechnic lecturers and payment of salaries and allowances to lecturers owed by some state governments.

Lecturers at the polytechnic in Ibadan, however, said that they were not part of the ongoing nationwide industrial action called by the national body of ASUP.

According to a NAN reporter who visited the institution, the reporter observed that normal academic activities were going on, with students seen in their various classes receiving lectures. Read More…

ASUP Embarks On Indefinite Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) has commenced an indefinite strike with effect from today.

The union said this followed the failure of the government to address the sorry state of polytechnics and monotechnics and the expiration of the ultimatum issued since March 2020.

The action is coming less than a week after resident doctors embarked on a nationwide strike over non-payment of allowances and other issues.

Announcing this at a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, the ASUP President, Anderson Ezeibe, said academic activities had been shut shown in all polytechnics and like institutions nationwide with effect from 12am, April 6.

According to him, the union’s demands were communicated to the ministries of education, labour and others as well as to state governors but nothing was done about them.

Ezeibe listed the lecturers’ grievances to include non-implementation of 2014 NEEDS Report and non-release of revitalization fund to the sector despite assurances since 2017. Read More…

