ASUP Embarks On Indefinite Strike

EDUCATION & TRAINING

April 6, 2021081
The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) has commenced an indefinite strike with effect from today.

The union said this followed the failure of the government to address the sorry state of polytechnics and monotechnics and the expiration of the ultimatum issued since March 2020.

The action is coming less than a week after resident doctors embarked on a nationwide strike over non-payment of allowances and other issues.

Announcing this at a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, the ASUP President, Anderson Ezeibe, said academic activities had been shut shown in all polytechnics and like institutions nationwide with effect from 12am, April 6.

According to him, the union’s demands were communicated to the ministries of education, labour and others as well as to state governors but nothing was done about them.

Ezeibe listed the lecturers’ grievances to include non-implementation of 2014 NEEDS Report and non-release of revitalization fund to the sector despite assurances since 2017.

He said, “Our grievances also include the non-reconstitution of governing councils in federal polytechnics and many state-owned institutions leading to the disruption of governance and administrative processes in the institutions since May, 2020.

“This has also undermined the renegotiation of the union’s 2010 agreement with the government which was unilaterally suspended by the government for over two years now.”

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

EDUCATION & TRAINING
