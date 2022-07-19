ASUU: Aviation Union To Embark On Solidarity Strike

The National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) has faulted the Federal Government’s (FG) response and handling of the crises/strike in the educational sector.

NAAPE via a statement on Monday by its Deputy General-Secretary, Umoh Ofonime; expressed its fear over the deadlock between the government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which has grounded academic activities in public universities across the nation.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that ASUU had commenced a nationwide strike on February 14, 2022 over the adoption of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) of the government as the payment system in the university sector.

Members of the academic union had also decried the poor funding of universities, non-payment of salaries and allowances of some of their colleagues, as well as the inability of the government to pay earned academic allowance to lecturers, among other issues. Since the industrial strike began, several negotiations between the union and the government have not been productive.

NAAPE believes FG’s refusal to honour the agreement signed with ASUU for over a decade is disturbing, considering the negative impact the prolonged strike will create on students’ lives.

The association declared its support for the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to commence a nationwide protest on Tuesday and Wednesday next week in solidarity with the trade unions in the public universities and others.

NAAPE, therefore, directed its branch chairmen and secretaries in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to encourage members to participate in the solidarity demonstration.

Read NAAPE’s full statement below:

OUR CHILDREN IN THE TERTIARY INSTITUTIONS CANNOT REMAIN AT HOME IN PERPETUITY

The National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) has observed with regret how the Federal Government of Nigeria is treating the crises in the educational sector of the country whereby due to strikes, teaming Nigerian students have remained at home for over four (4) months.

The refusal of the Federal Government to honour the agreement signed with the union since 2009 is very disturbing considering the negative impact the prolonged strike will create in the life of these children.

NAAPE, therefore, completely support the position of the National Executive Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to embark on a nationwide protest on July 26 and 27, 2022 in solidarity with the trade unions in the Nigeria Public Universities and others.

By this, the National Administrative Council have directed all branch chairmen/secretaries are requested to disseminate this information to all the members in their various branches to participate in the solidarity protest in their various states as follows:

Date: Tuesday 26, July 2022 and Wednesday 27, July 2022.

Venue: All the states’ capitals of the federation and Abuja the federal capital

Take off Point: NLC State Secretariats and the Labour House, Abuja.

Kindly comply as directed.

Umoh Ofonime T.

Deputy General Secretary