fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INSURANCE & PENSIONSNEWS

Association Inaugurates College Of Insurance Supervisors

April 18, 2022083

The West African Insurance Supervisors Association has inaugurated the College of Insurance Supervisors for the West African Monetary Zone.

The Head, Corporate Communications and Market Development, National Insurance Commission, Rasaaq Salami, said this followed the concurrence of the Committee of Governors of the West African Monetary Zone at their 43rd meeting on August 26, 2021.

He said at the inaugural meeting of the CISWAMZ which held on February, 22, 2022, the Director, Inspectorate Directorate at NAICOM, Nigeria, Mr Pius Agboola, was elected as the chairman of the new body.

“The objective of the college is to strengthen cross border insurance supervision through information sharing and investigative assistance, which are in conformity with International Association of Insurance Supervision principles.”

PenCom Approves Death Benefits For 2,800 Deceased Workers’ Families
Related tags :

About Author

Association Inaugurates College Of Insurance Supervisors
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

August 2, 20141364

Sandralia Hotel Debuts In Abuja

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Sandralia hotel, a reproduction of the serene ambience of a Dubai hotel is set for commissiong in Abuja this month. Located opposite NHIS headquarters in Ja
Read More
UK's Tony Blair Decries Increase In Jihadist Threat Globally INTERNATIONALNEWS
September 7, 20210465

UK’s Tony Blair Decries Increase In Jihadist Threat Globally

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Britain’s former prime minister Tony Blair warned on Monday that “radical Islam” remained a “first-order security threat” to the world despite two decades c
Read More
September 8, 20140229

“Stable Democracy Will Improve Economy” – NIMASA Boss

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram As the 2015 general election draws nearer,the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency(NIMASA),Mr Patrick Akpobolokemi, ha
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.