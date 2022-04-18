Association Inaugurates College Of Insurance Supervisors

April 18, 2022 83

The West African Insurance Supervisors Association has inaugurated the College of Insurance Supervisors for the West African Monetary Zone.

The Head, Corporate Communications and Market Development, National Insurance Commission, Rasaaq Salami, said this followed the concurrence of the Committee of Governors of the West African Monetary Zone at their 43rd meeting on August 26, 2021.

He said at the inaugural meeting of the CISWAMZ which held on February, 22, 2022, the Director, Inspectorate Directorate at NAICOM, Nigeria, Mr Pius Agboola, was elected as the chairman of the new body.

“The objective of the college is to strengthen cross border insurance supervision through information sharing and investigative assistance, which are in conformity with International Association of Insurance Supervision principles.”