Assets Seizure Vital To Crippling Operations Of Drug Cartels, Says Marwa

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, has stated that seizing assets owned by drug cartels members will cripple their operations.

Marwa stated this on Tuesday while presenting Nigeria’s stance at a virtual meeting with the heads of African drug law enforcement agencies.

He noted that assets seizure is important in combating criminal narcotic networks on the continent.

According to a statement released by NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, Marwa was quoted as saying there is an urgent need to strengthen international cooperation in identifying and managing evolving challenges in drug trafficking.

“We must continue to weaken criminal drug networks through effective assets tracking and confiscation,” Marwa said.

“We should, therefore, deepen international cooperation to address the increasing links between transnational organized crime, corruption, illicit financial flows, trafficking in drugs and related crimes.

“Let us not spare any effort in eliminating barriers to effective collaboration as we demonstrate commitment to our shared responsibilities.”

Marwa noted that Nigeria had remained dynamic in its counter-narcotics operation in line with the global challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are taking steps to tackle the online distribution of narcotic drugs, which has become prevalent among organised drug trafficking criminal groups, particularly since the global shut down in 2020,” he said.

“In the last eight months, Nigeria has made more than 8,634 arrests with 1,630 convictions. Over two million kilogrammes of drugs seized with over N100 billion in cash and seized drugs.

“As part of our control programmes, the country recently inaugurated the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) to further amplify the national drive on both drug supply and drug demand reduction.

“As a result, we are collaborating with all levels of government, civil society groups, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), schools and relevant institutions.”