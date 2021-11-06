fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER

ASO Savings CEO, Risikatu Ahmed Inducted As CIBN Fellow

November 6, 20210150
ASO Savings CEO, Risikatu Ahmed Inducted As CIBN Fellow

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has awarded the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ASO Savings and Loans Plc, Risikatu Ahmed, with an honorary fellowship.

The induction ceremony was performed recently at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The honour is in acknowledgment of outstanding, renowned banking professionals who have made make significant contributions to the nation’s banking and finance industry.

Ahmed was recently appointed as the first female MD/CEO of ASO Savings & Loans Plc.

She possesses over twenty years experience in the banking and is the first female to attain the highest position at a primary mortgage bank in recent times.

READ ALSO: LCCI Kicks Off Lagos Trade Fair Today

Hajia Risikatu Ahmed, FCIB, managing director/chief executive, ASO Savings and Loans plc was invested as a distinguished Honorary Fellow of The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria – CIBN at the 2021 CIBN Fellowship Investiture. Source: Facebook/CIBN

Hajia Risikatu Ahmed alongside 14 other eminent bankers, amogst which were the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Obiora, conferred with the fellowship of the institute.

Apart from the 14 bankers that were conferred with honorary fellowship awards, 93 associate members of the institute became fellows, while 51 became honorary senior members.

About Author

ASO Savings CEO, Risikatu Ahmed Inducted As CIBN Fellow
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

NEWSLETTEROsun Decides 2018
September 28, 20180362

Sen. Ademola Adeleke is Not Dancing! Rejects Osun Election Result

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Sen. Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Osun governorship election,  has rejected the result of the rerun poll. Adeleke, i
Read More
Adams Oshiomhole COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
March 16, 20200268

Respite for Adams Oshiomhole as Buhari Intervenes in Party Conflict

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Suspends attendance at tomorrow’s NEC meeting Tinubu backs national chairman Embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams O
Read More
Nigerian Bussinessmen Capital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
June 14, 20180193

Global Stocks Dip by 0.2% Over Trade Tensions

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram World stocks retreated on Wednesday, June 13, from one-month highs, with investor focus turning from the U.S.-North Korea summit to an expected U.S. interes
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.