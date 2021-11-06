ASO Savings CEO, Risikatu Ahmed Inducted As CIBN Fellow

November 6, 2021 150

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has awarded the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ASO Savings and Loans Plc, Risikatu Ahmed, with an honorary fellowship.

The induction ceremony was performed recently at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The honour is in acknowledgment of outstanding, renowned banking professionals who have made make significant contributions to the nation’s banking and finance industry.

Ahmed was recently appointed as the first female MD/CEO of ASO Savings & Loans Plc.

She possesses over twenty years experience in the banking and is the first female to attain the highest position at a primary mortgage bank in recent times.

Hajia Risikatu Ahmed, FCIB, managing director/chief executive, ASO Savings and Loans plc was invested as a distinguished Honorary Fellow of The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria – CIBN at the 2021 CIBN Fellowship Investiture. Source: Facebook/CIBN

Hajia Risikatu Ahmed alongside 14 other eminent bankers, amogst which were the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Obiora, conferred with the fellowship of the institute.

Apart from the 14 bankers that were conferred with honorary fellowship awards, 93 associate members of the institute became fellows, while 51 became honorary senior members.