Aso Rock To Consume Internet Worth N14bn

The Presidential Villa aims to spend N14.8bn, which is part of the estimated expenditures for the Federal Government in the 2023 budget, on things like Internet service, stationery, and phone expenses, among other things. The budget included N67.1 million for the Villa’s internet connection, while N79 million was set aside for stationery and computer supplies.

An additional examination of the budget showed that N35.9 million, N306.2 million, N6 million, and N40.6 million, respectively, were designated for electricity expenses, telephone bills, and water rates.

The Villa’s entire budget will be broken down into N1.6 billion for personnel expenses. Newspapers alone used N26.4 million of the N35 million budgeted for books and newspapers, while books ate up N8.5 million.

On Friday, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (ret.) the president gave a joint session of the National Assembly a budget proposal for the 2023 fiscal year totaling N20.51 trillion.

The budget is nearly N750 billion more than the N19.76 trillion originally suggested in the Fiscal Strategy Paper and Medium Term Expenditure Framework for 2023–2025.

The 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, which the President had earlier delivered to the National Assembly, was approved by the House of Representatives on Thursday before the Federal Government’s budget was announced.

The discussion of the committee’s report was followed by the passing. The House approved an aggregate FGN expenditure of N19.76tn, made up of total recurrent (non-debt) of N8.53tn; personnel costs (MDAs) of N827.8bn; capital expenditure (exclusive of transfers), N3.96tn; special intervention (recurrent) of N350bn; and special intervention (capital) of N7bn.