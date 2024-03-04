Asido Foundation Appoints Lanre Adisa As Mental Health Ambassador

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

The Board of Directors of Asido Foundation, a leading non-profit mental health organisation in Nigeria, has announced the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer/ Chief Creative Officer of Noah’s Ark Communications, Lanre Adisa, as a mental health ambassador.

The appointment was conveyed in a letter issued on February 15, 2024, by the foundation and signed by its founder, Dr. Jibril Abdulmalik. The investiture was held on Monday, February 26, in Ibadan during the 4th edition of Jemilah Abubakar Memorial Essay and Award Ceremony at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Ibadan.

Speaking during the investiture, Dr. Abdulmalik explained that the choice of Adisa as a mental health ambassador is in recognition of his impactful work in the communications sector, commitment to excellence, innovation and his passion for social impact.

He stressed that the foundation recognises him as a significant influence that would significantly contribute to the collective efforts in addressing mental health challenges in Nigeria.

“Your acceptance to serve as Mental Health Ambassador would be a profound honour for the Asido Foundation. We believe you can inspire positive change and contribute to breaking down barriers surrounding mental health issues. Your role as an Ambassador would involve advocating for mental health awareness and destigmatisation, especially among the youth,” he said.

In his acceptance remarks, the CEO/CCO of Noah’s Ark Group, Lanre Adisa, expressed his profound appreciation to the board of Asido Foundation for finding him worthy as an Ambassador for mental health. He noted that he is humbled by the honour, promising to live up to the responsibilities expected of him.

“I am very excited and humbled to take up this role, considering what people under this circumstance go through. I want to assure you that I will do everything within my capacity to join Asido Foundation in working in the best interest of persons battling with mental health issues,” he said.

Adisa, a distinguished alumnus of the University of Ilorin, has been instrumental in the growth of major brands in Nigeria, directing the creation of exciting advertising campaigns, including popularthe Airtel ads that could easily pass as short films. Adisa was the former Chairman of the Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF) Management Board.

The Asido Foundation is a charity-based organisation focused on providing evidence-based information, specially tailored advocacy efforts, and interventions with the long-term view of contributing towards filling the mental health needs of the Nigerian populace.

Asido Foundation believes that it should no longer be acceptable for persons with mental disorders to lack access to quality care or be ignorant of how and where to access care. Their dignity and human rights should always be protected and respected. There should be no more shame or stigma associated with mental illness than is related to physical ailments.