As the world welcomed 2023 with high hopes of personal aspirations, African countries did so differently, as their calendar is filled already with notable dates, particularly to usher in new governments.

While the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA) stated that elections will hold in about 24 countries in Africa in the course of the year, BizWatch Nigeria presents below seven of the countries that will be holding elections in 2023 including the seats of the contest and their dates:

Benin National Assembly Saturday, June 24, 2023. Mozambique Local Wednesday, October 11, 2023. Sierra Leone President, Parliamentary and Local Councils Saturday, June 24, 2023. Sudan Presidential, Coucil of States, National Assembly, State Legislatures, State Governors, local July 2023. Mali House of Representatives & Senate October and November 2023. Liberia President Tuesday, October 10, 2023. Central African Republic Local January 2023.

Meanwhile, with Nigeria focused on her forthcoming general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had restated its commitment to ensuring that there are free, fair and credible results from the forthcoming polls.