Asharami Energy, Sahara Group Foundation Renovates Koko Police Station in Delta State

Asharami Energy, a Sahara Group Upstream Oil and Gas company, has commissioned the newly renovated Koko Police Station, in Delta state in keeping with its commitment to enhancing security in Koko and its environs.

Delivered through Sahara Group Foundation, the corporate social sustainability vehicle for Sahara Group, the project is yet another expression of the organization’s commitment to making a difference across its host communities.

Speaking at the event, the Director, Sahara Group Foundation, Ejiro Gray said “At Sahara Group Foundation, we are fully committed to impacting lives and livelihoods wherever we operate. Our unwavering commitment to promoting a sustainable environment is reflected through projects like this. The installation of solar panels will facilitate access to clean and reliable energy, helping the police carry out its activities seamlessly.”

Gray commended the Nigerian Police Force for their support and collaboration during the renovation process, adding that Sahara Group Foundation would continue to seek avenues for joining forces with well-meaning organisations for the purpose of touching and improving lives and communities.

The newly commissioned Koko Police Station boasts of a range of enhancements, including, structural repairs and aesthetical changes to the building, plumbing works and change of sanitary wares.

Other renovation work done includes a new office block/building for investigative officers, and the installation of solar power.

In his remarks, Babatomiwa Adesida, Head, Stakeholder and Community Relations, Asharami Energy, said the project would help promote sustainable policing in the community and foster economic growth and development.

Adesida stated that “the renovation of the Koko Police Station reinforces Asharami Energy’s commitment to working collaboratively with its host communities to drive sustainable development. Security is a critical requirement for the well-being of any community, and we are confident that the project will support the activities of the Police, improve security remarkably, and give the good people of Koko the confidence to pursue their dreams.”

In his address to guests at the event, the Deputy Police Commissioner, Koko Police Station, CSP Offordile Leonard commended both Asharami Energy and the Sahara Group Foundation for the work they have done with the Koko police station.

He stated that “the renovated Police Station will significantly boost the morale of the officers at the Koko Police Station and support their endeavors towards promoting peace and security within the Koko area, as well as neighboring communities”.

The Koko Police Station renovation project is just one out of a series of completed and ongoing renovations of police stations across the country, being implemented by the Sahara Group Foundation.

Other Police Stations to have received full renovations from Sahara Group Foundation includes, the Ijede Police Station, Ipaje Police Station, Omagwa Police Station, Onne Police Station, the MMA Police Station, Trinity Police Station, Ologbo Police Station, and many others.