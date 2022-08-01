Art Hotel Will Support Local Arts, Crafts – Lai Mohammed

The newly opened Art Hotel in Lagos, according to Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, will support local arts and crafts.

At the hotel’s launching, Mohammed made this statement in addition to stating that the establishment would “accommodate a gallery with an extensive display of varied Nigerian arts for the public viewing in celebration of Nigeria’s unique culture.”

According to Mr. Tunji Abdul, the chief executive officer of The Art Hotel, his staff is committed to offering excellent service, upholding high standards for clients, and incorporating the arts and culture into Lagos’ hotel industry.

Abdul said, “Although it has been a challenging (seven-year) planning and development process, we are delighted and honored to be opening our doors to the general public as they have positioned ourselves to meet the growing demand of the business community, art lovers, and explorers.

“Our vision is to become the leading provider of differentiated, boutique art-deco hotels in key cities around the world starting with Lagos, and expanding to the west, South Africa, Europe, and the United States.”

Other well-known individuals who attended the unveiling included the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Gbolahan Lawal, the Elegushi of Ikateland, Oba Saheed Elegushi, the Chairman of MTN Nigeria, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, the Head of Service for Lagos State, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, and the Director-General of the National Institute of hospitality.