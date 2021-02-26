Art Hotel To Receive Bespoke Samsung Display Solutions From Hikari AV

February 26, 2021 33

Hikari AV Limited, an audio-visual systems integrator, and Samsung partner, has announced that it will be delivering 80 Samsung Smart TVs and Samsung Flip 2.0 to Art Hotel.

The aim of the deliveries, according to Hikari, is to improve the experiences of guests.

Art Hotel, the recipient of the consignment, hopes to ensure that customers experience a home-away-from-home feeling, with meeting rooms fitted with innovative, cutting-edge technology.

Speaking on the expectations of guests in hotel rooms, the Chief Executive Officer of Hikari AV, Anuoluwapo Rotimi Agboola, hotels need to meet the expectations of guests by improving their in-room provisions.

He said, “Smart TV is more than just an entertainment device, Smart TV technology transforms the entire purpose of a television set, unlocking richer features and productivity benefits for the hotel as well as its guests.

“We are delighted to be providing this bespoke technology solution that would uplift the customer experience at Art Hotel.”

To make teamwork seamless, Hikari AV will be supplying Samsung Flip 2.0 that supports teamwork.

A notable feature of the Samsung Flip 2.0 is its pen mode that allows a smooth pen-to-paper-like function.

Also featured is a multi-user functionality that allows not more than four users at a time.

Users can secure their device’s content with the securing content feature that allows confidential meeting information to be passworded.

Expanding on the usefulness of the device, Agboola said, “The Samsung Flip 2.0 comes packed with exciting features that allow consumers draw, write & inspire new ideas with a smooth and familiar passive pen, create masterpieces on Brush Mode, write on any background on any background source and flexible image editing with selection tool and merge to roll, just to mention a few of the many benefits.

“With this device, the Art Hotel is definitely the best place to hold meetings.”

Promoters of the Art Hotel, Dreamspaces, through its Managing Director, Tunji Abdul, ““We are pleased to be working with Hikari AV, providers of end-to-end display solutions. Treating our guests to the best customer experience is our utmost priority and we will continue to ensure that our customers are exposed to the best home-away-from-home experience.

“With the introduction of the Smart TVs to the installation of the Samsung Flip 2.0, referred to as the perfect collaboration solution, our customers are sure to have a delightful customer experience and more productive meeting sessions.”