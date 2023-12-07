Art, Culture, And The Creative Economy Minister Hannatu Musawa To Spotlight Future Of Nigeria’s Creative Industry At Entertainment Week Lagos

Hannatu Musawa, the esteemed Minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy for Nigeria, is set to join the discussions at Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL), shedding light on the dynamic future of Nigeria’s creative and entertainment sectors.

EWL, scheduled from December 13 to 20, 2023, at the Livespot Entertarium in Lagos, serves as a pivotal platform in shaping Africa’s entertainment industry landscape.

Musawa’s tenure as the Federal Minister has been marked by a dedication to charting new pathways for Nigeria’s creative economy. At EWL 2023, she will delve into key strategies and insights vital to the growth and innovation of Nigeria’s vibrant artistic and entertainment sectors.

According to Deola Art Alade, Co-Founder and CEO of Livespot360, producers of Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL), The Minister will join Chioma Ude, Founder, Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF); Titi Ogufere, CEO, Essential Media Group and Tolu Ogunlesi, Director, WoweMedia, “to spotlight the transformative potential of Nigeria’s creative landscape, exploring initiatives to propel local talent onto the global stage, foster innovation, and attract investments into the burgeoning entertainment industry”.

“I’m honoured to be part of Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) 2023, a platform that recognises the transformative impact of art, culture, and creativity on Nigeria’s economic growth and social development. This is in line with the presidency’s mandate to cultivate this sector, generating employment opportunities, fostering innovation, and amplifying Nigerian artistic expressions on both local and global stages,” says Hannatu Musawa.

At the heart of Musawa’s vision lies a transformative plan, Nigeria Destination 2030, designed to ignite growth across Nigeria’s arts, culture, and creative economy. This initiative aligns with the presidency’s mandate to cultivate this sector, generating employment opportunities, fostering innovation, and amplifying Nigerian artistic expressions on both local and global stages.

Through her Ministry, Nigeria has set an ambitious goal to boost the Art, Culture, and Creative Economy’s contribution to the GDP to 10% and increase the sector’s economic output to $100 billion by 2030. Musawa who made this known earlier in the year while unveiling the Ministry’s roadmap says the goal is to establish Nigeria as the leading global hub for arts, culture, and creativity by 2030.

“The creative economy is an economy of ideas, innovation, and invention in the digital age,” asserts Minister Musawa. “Our culture is a valuable currency. Creativity is the new oil, and innovation is our future.”

Musawa’s involvement in EWL 2023 underscores the summit’s commitment to driving impactful conversations that influence and shape the future of Africa’s entertainment landscape, positioning Nigeria as a hub of creative excellence and innovation. Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) is organised by Livespot360, a 360º creative solutions company known for its industry-reEWLining projects and cutting-edge concepts in digital marketing & tech innovation, advertising & media, production, experiential marketing & entertainment. Livespot360’s portfolio includes renowned productions like Real Housewives of Lagos and Last One Laughing Naija; and events such as Love Like A Movie, Born In Africa Festival (BAFEST), Headies Awards, AFRIFF, IDEA Awards, and Livespot X Festival with Cardi B, amongst others.