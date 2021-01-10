fbpx
Arsenal Reaches Fourth Round Of FA Cup

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSLETTERSPORTS

Arsenal Reaches Fourth Round Of FA Cup

January 10, 2021016
Arsenal Reaches Fourth Round Of FA Cup

Arsenal survived a tough challenge to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup. Emile Smith Rowe, who was almost sent off helped Arsenal qualify ahead of Newcastle United.

The referee, Chris Kavanagh, who had issued a red card against Rowe for a foul on Sean Longstaff, changed his decision after he consulted the pitchside monitor.

Having survived the referee’s marching order, Smith Rowe opened scoring for his side in a hard-fought third-round game at Arsenal’s home turf.

Newcastle United’s woe was compounded when Arsenal’s Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled the goal difference in the final moments of the game.

READ ALSO: FG Says Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road Project To End During This Administration

“It was bit of a relief for me with the (red card) incident. It definitely wasn’t intentional,” Smith Rowe said.

“I’m happy to get the goal. From a young kid I have always wanted to play for this club.

“We knew how tough it was going to be. It was about breaking them down. It shows how together we are.

“We have been working off the pitch to get closer as a group.”

Current holders, Arsenal, clinched the trophy at their city rival, Chelsea’s expense, under the tutelage of current manager Mikel Arteta, in his first season in charge of the North London side.

About Author

Arsenal Reaches Fourth Round Of FA Cup
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

Related Articles

SPORTS
May 3, 2016039

Okpekpe Race Reveals Charity Partners

Organisers of the IAAF Bronze Label Okpekpe International 10km Road Race have unveiled three charity partners for the fourth edition of the race which holds this Saturday in, Edo State. Spokesman for
Read More
NEWSLETTERSPORTS
August 8, 20180108

World Cup Winner Paul Pogba Eyes Barcelona Switch

France World Cup star Paul Pogba is determined to end his fractious relationship with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and move to Barcelona, according to British media reports on Wednesday. Th
Read More
Nigeria Air AVIATIONCOVERNEWSLETTER
November 10, 20200304

Proposed National Carrier , Nigeria Air To Gulp ₦1 billion In 2021

The federal government has yet again made budgetary allocation for its proposed national carrier, Nigeria Air. The Ministry of Aviation’s 2021 fiscal expenditure proposes to spend N1 billion on
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon