Arsenal Reaches Fourth Round Of FA Cup

Arsenal survived a tough challenge to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup. Emile Smith Rowe, who was almost sent off helped Arsenal qualify ahead of Newcastle United.

The referee, Chris Kavanagh, who had issued a red card against Rowe for a foul on Sean Longstaff, changed his decision after he consulted the pitchside monitor.

Having survived the referee’s marching order, Smith Rowe opened scoring for his side in a hard-fought third-round game at Arsenal’s home turf.

Newcastle United’s woe was compounded when Arsenal’s Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled the goal difference in the final moments of the game.

“It was bit of a relief for me with the (red card) incident. It definitely wasn’t intentional,” Smith Rowe said.

“I’m happy to get the goal. From a young kid I have always wanted to play for this club.

“We knew how tough it was going to be. It was about breaking them down. It shows how together we are.

“We have been working off the pitch to get closer as a group.”

Current holders, Arsenal, clinched the trophy at their city rival, Chelsea’s expense, under the tutelage of current manager Mikel Arteta, in his first season in charge of the North London side.