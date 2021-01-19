Arsenal Move To Tenth Position on EPL Table After Win Against Newcastle

January 19, 2021 31

Arsenal moved to tenth position on the English Premier League table after it sealed victory against Newcastle United with a 3-0 win.

Two goals were scored by Gabon international, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who had missed scoring in the first half after he saw his attempt hit the post from a tight angle.

Arsenal doubled their lead as Emile Smith Rowe’s pullback found Bukayo Saka and the England international side-footed the ball into the net.

Aubameyang scored his second for the night to give Mikel Arteta’s side an emphatic win after Cedric Soares, in his first league start of the season, got to the byline and set up the striker.

The Gabon international scored 29 goals in all competitions last season, including 22 in the Premier League, but he had previously struggled for goals in 2020-21.

This double took his league total to five for the campaign and boss Mikel Arteta was pleased to see Aubameyang return to form.

READ ALSO: Nigeria, South Africa Record Increase In Daily COVID-19 Cases – Boss Mustapha

“He needed that for his confidence and the team needs that to be successful,” said the Gunners manager.

“We were missing his goals, we all know that, so to have them back is great for the team.”

Miguel Almiron had Newcastle’s best chance but shot over from the edge of the penalty area when it was goalless.

The victory takes Arsenal above Aston Villa into 10th, with the Gunners seven points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool in the last Champions League qualifying spot.