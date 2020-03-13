Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Tests Positive Coronavirus

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Gunners have closed their training ground and club staff who had contact with Arteta will now self-isolate. Following Arteta’s diagnosis, Saturday’s Premier League match between Arsenal and Brighton has been postponed. Arteta said in a statement: ‘This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed.’

Arsenal believe a ‘significant number of people’ – including first-team staff and coaches – will self-isolate and confirmed the Hale End Academy will also temporarily close. Head of football at Arsenal, Raul Sanllehi, said: ‘Mikel and the full first-team squad, players and staff, will be fully supported, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows. ‘Obviously Mikel’s full recovery is the priority now for us all.’

