Army Short Service Combatant Course: Names Of Successful Applicants Released

March 26, 2021053
The lists bearing the names of all applicants who passed the Nigerian Army’s Short Service Combatant Course 47/2021 have been released.

Successful candidates have been directed to report to an old compound of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna on 6 Tuesday, April 2021.

Below are the lists of successful applicants:

images sourced from: Channels TV

Other Required Items

Preparations to the old site would require successful candidates to carry along the following, as listed by the Nigerian Army:

  • Original credentials and SSC 47 online application print out that bears their
    passport photograph.
  • Four copies of 5 x 7 coloured photograph in suit and in full standing position
    without cap/hat
  • Two pairs of white (unmarked) round neck vests and navy blue shorts (without
    stripes).
  • Two pairs of black trousers.
  • Two pairs of pure white canvas trainers (rubber type NOT acceptable).
  • Two white bed sheets and pillow cases.
  • One blanket (grey or army green colour).
  • A set of cutlery.
  • Two pairs of national dress or suit and casual wears.
  • Serving military personnel are to come along with release letters and passes
    from their commanders/commanding officers.

Any sucessful applicant that fails to report to the ground by 6 pm on Wednesday 7 April 2021 “will forfeit their positions and be replaced by another candidate on the Reserve List,” the army said.

