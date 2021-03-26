Army Short Service Combatant Course: Names Of Successful Applicants Released

March 26, 2021 53

The lists bearing the names of all applicants who passed the Nigerian Army’s Short Service Combatant Course 47/2021 have been released.

Successful candidates have been directed to report to an old compound of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna on 6 Tuesday, April 2021.

READ ALSO: Lagos COVID-19 Vaccination Centres: See All Updated Centres In Your Local Government Area

Below are the lists of successful applicants:

images sourced from: Channels TV

Other Required Items

Preparations to the old site would require successful candidates to carry along the following, as listed by the Nigerian Army:

Original credentials and SSC 47 online application print out that bears their

passport photograph.

passport photograph. Four copies of 5 x 7 coloured photograph in suit and in full standing position

without cap/hat

without cap/hat Two pairs of white (unmarked) round neck vests and navy blue shorts (without

stripes).

stripes). Two pairs of black trousers.

Two pairs of pure white canvas trainers (rubber type NOT acceptable).

Two white bed sheets and pillow cases.

One blanket (grey or army green colour).

A set of cutlery.

Two pairs of national dress or suit and casual wears.

Serving military personnel are to come along with release letters and passes

from their commanders/commanding officers.

Any sucessful applicant that fails to report to the ground by 6 pm on Wednesday 7 April 2021 “will forfeit their positions and be replaced by another candidate on the Reserve List,” the army said.