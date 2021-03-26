Army Short Service Combatant Course: Names Of Successful Applicants Released

The lists bearing the names of all applicants who passed the Nigerian Army’s Short Service Combatant Course 47/2021 have been released.
Successful candidates have been directed to report to an old compound of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna on 6 Tuesday, April 2021.
Below are the lists of successful applicants:
Other Required Items
Preparations to the old site would require successful candidates to carry along the following, as listed by the Nigerian Army:
- Original credentials and SSC 47 online application print out that bears their
passport photograph.
- Four copies of 5 x 7 coloured photograph in suit and in full standing position
without cap/hat
- Two pairs of white (unmarked) round neck vests and navy blue shorts (without
stripes).
- Two pairs of black trousers.
- Two pairs of pure white canvas trainers (rubber type NOT acceptable).
- Two white bed sheets and pillow cases.
- One blanket (grey or army green colour).
- A set of cutlery.
- Two pairs of national dress or suit and casual wears.
- Serving military personnel are to come along with release letters and passes
from their commanders/commanding officers.
Any sucessful applicant that fails to report to the ground by 6 pm on Wednesday 7 April 2021 “will forfeit their positions and be replaced by another candidate on the Reserve List,” the army said.
