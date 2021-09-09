“Armed Robbers Stole Igboho’s Case Files” – DSS

September 9, 2021 130

Idowu Awo, the Counsel for the Department of State Service (DSS) informed the Federal High Court that the case file relating to the Fundamental Human Rights Enforcement application filed by the aides to Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, was stolen by armed robbers.

‘One chance’

Awo told Justice Obiora Egwuatu on Wednesday that his colleague who was bringing the case file to court had boarded a vehicle belonging to armed robbers commonly known as ‘one chance,’ and they (the robbers) took all valuables including the documents.

Adjournment

Leaning on this premise, the counsel sought an adjournment of the case.