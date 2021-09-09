fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSOCIETY

“Armed Robbers Stole Igboho’s Case Files” – DSS

September 9, 20210130
"Armed Robbers Stole Igboho's Case Files" - DSS

Idowu Awo, the Counsel for the Department of State Service (DSS) informed the Federal High Court that the case file relating to the Fundamental Human Rights Enforcement application filed by the aides to Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, was stolen by armed robbers.

‘One chance’

Awo told Justice Obiora Egwuatu on Wednesday that his colleague who was bringing the case file to court had boarded a vehicle belonging to armed robbers commonly known as ‘one chance,’ and they (the robbers) took all valuables including the documents.

READ ALSO: “My Ministry Prioritises Security Over Economic Benefits” – Pantami

Adjournment

Leaning on this premise, the counsel sought an adjournment of the case.

About Author

“Armed Robbers Stole Igboho’s Case Files” – DSS
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

August 26, 20141135

Bauchi Doctors Refuse To Resume

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Many patients, who thronged the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, yesterday, on hearing the news of the suspension of th
Read More
EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWS
May 28, 20210718

Latest ASUP Strike Updates For Today Friday 28th May

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Below are the latest Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) news headlines updates for today, Friday, May 28th, 2021, on BizwatchNigeria. Poly Students
Read More
Unrepentant Kankara Abduction Mastermid Reportedly Killed After Returning To Bandits Hideout NEWSSOCIETY
May 1, 20210469

Unrepentant Kankara Abduction Mastermind Reportedly Killed After Returning To Bandits Hideout

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Auwal Daudawa, the bandit who was pardoned after he masterminded the abduction of over 300 schoolboys in Kankara, Katsina State, has been reportedly killed.
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.