Armed Forces Are Important in Revenue Collection- FIRS

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, highlighted the crucial role of the country’s Armed Forces in fulfilling the revenue-collection mandate of the FIRS.

Adedeji expressed this sentiment during a meeting on Tuesday with the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and his team of Generals at the Revenue House in Abuja.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media to the FIRS chairman, Dare Adekanmbi, Adedeji emphasized that the security provided by the Armed Forces is essential for creating a safe and secure environment for businesses to thrive, enabling the FIRS to effectively collect revenue.

Adedeji stated, “The Armed Forces personnel are the people who help us to guide the vineyard where the seeds are planted, especially in the oil and gas industry. They make it possible for us to go into the vineyards to pluck the fruits. Without you, we will not have the right fruits. If there is no security, there is no way prosperity can happen.”

He underscored the symbiotic relationship between the Armed Forces and the FIRS, noting that when companies face insecurity, they struggle to make profits, impacting the revenue available for taxation.

Adedeji also emphasized the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to prioritize the welfare of members of the Armed Forces, as security is fundamental to prosperity and revenue generation.

In response, the Chief of Defence Staff pledged support for the FIRS operations, acknowledging the crucial role the revenue service plays in benefiting Nigeria. He affirmed the commitment of the Armed Forces to providing support to ensure that the FIRS can carry out its responsibilities without harassment or intimidation.

The FIRS recently announced surpassing its 2023 revenue target by N816bn, achieving a 107% performance over the set goal. The revenue service has set a target to collect N19.4 trillion in tax this year, representing a significant increase from the previous year’s revenue and target. The FIRS had aimed for N11.56tn and realized N12.37tn, surpassing the target.