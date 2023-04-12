ARM Plans 5th Edition Talent Award

The Deji Alli ARM Young Talent Award has announced plans for the fifth edition of its finalist event, which will be a virtual program.

In a statement, ARM said the program was a project it started in 2015 in memory of its first chief executive officer, Deji Alli, with the goal of assisting young Nigerian entrepreneurs who have creative ideas that can have a positive impact on communities.

Seven exceptional businesses had been chosen as finalists to present their ideas out of more than 450 applications from start-up entrepreneurs throughout Nigeria.

They are “Cdial Limited, Moon Innovations, Natibo Technologies Nigeria Limited, Sakula Limited, StackJunior, Strich, Inc., and ThinkBikes Limited,” according to the statement.

In addition, it stated that the selection procedure placed a priority on finding start-ups with a minimally viable product and at least one customer.

The finalists would have the chance to virtually pitch their ideas to a panel of judges made up of reputable businesspeople and seasoned experts.

Subject to the terms and conditions of the program, the eventual winner of DAAYTA 2023 would receive funding for N12 million over the course of a year.