Arik Air to Resume Flight Operations on July 8

Major Nigerian carrier, Arik Air, has announced that it would resume domestic flights on July 8, 2020.

The airline said it would resume flight service following the federal government decision to re-open Lagos and Abuja airports for flight operations.

The airline said it would be operating three times daily from Lagos to Abuja in the first phase of the restart, while Port Harcourt would be added to the schedule from July 11, 2020, when the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, would reopen for operations.

“Passengers have been assured of their safety and well-being at every stage of their flight as the airline has put various measures in place in line with COVID-19 health protocols as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO), International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport three hours before scheduled departure time so as to have ample time to undergo all security and health protocols before flight. Furthermore, all passengers are required to come properly kitted with their face masks,” the airline said.

Arik Air Chief Executive Officer, Captain Roy Ilegbodu, also explained that: “We are ready to fly our esteemed customers again. All preparations have been made to make flying in this extraordinary period in the world safe and pleasurable. Arik has worked actively with aviation agencies for an effective re-start of the industry and also ensure that agreed health measures are effectively implemented.”

Arik Air suspended flight operations on March 27 following the escalation of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

Source: THISDAY